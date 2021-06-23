Crime

Person shot as Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Arlington closes, police say

A person was shot Wednesday evening at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington as the water park closed for the day, police said.

The victim, whose condition police did not immediately release, was fired on about 7 p.m. and was taken to a hospital.

Police were speaking with witnesses.

Police did not announce an arrest and did not immediately offer other information about the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

