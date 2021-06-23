13-year-old girl reports sexual assault at North Texas elementary school, police say

A 13-year-old girl reported Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted by a teen at an elementary school in far north Fort Worth, according to a Fort Worth police report.

Fort Worth police are investigating the call.

“There is an allegation of assault between two minors,” said Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman, in a Wednesday email.

Police did not release any details on when the incident occurred or what happened.

Patrol officers responded to the sexual assault call shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where the girl and her parents were, according to a police call log.

The parents had taken the girl to the hospital for treatment.

The girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted at Lone Star Elementary School, 4647 Shiver Road, according to the report. The school is in the Keller school district.

The girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old, according to the log.