Pimp recruited 14-year-old girl for sex trafficking at Arlington motel, warrant says

LaQuincy Addison recruited a 14-year-old Killeen girl to prostitute for him in April 2020 when another one of his prostitutes stopped working for him, authorities said.

Addison drove the girl from Killeen to an Arlington motel in May 2020, promising her that she would make a lot of money, according to a warrant.

At the Super 8 Motel in Arlington, the girl had sex with at least five men who set up the encounters using a TextNow number, according to search and arrest warrants obtained this week by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The girl, who was abandoned at the Arlington motel by Addison, contacted authorities who found her in May 2020.

Within days, an arrest warrant was issued for Addison, 31, of Killeen, but he managed to elude Arlington police until he was arrested a few weeks ago in Mississippi.

He was returned to Tarrant County earlier this month, and he has been charged with trafficking of persons.

The arrest warrant written by Arlington Detective A. Branch gave this brief account of the case:

After picking up the girl in Killeen and driving her to an Arlington motel, Addison rented room 218 on May 2, 2020, but he changed to room 102 after he complained of bed bugs in room 218.

Motel registration records showed that Addison had rented the two rooms.

At some point, the girl said she had sex with men at the Arlington motel.

After the girl was rescued, she told Arlington detectives that the suspect had gotten mad at her and left her at the motel, taking all the money. She did not receive any money made during prostitution.

Detectives later searched the motel rooms and found used condoms.

On May 14, 2020, detectives found the girl’s prostitution ads on Skipthegames.eu, backpage.com and Escort Babylon, which detectives linked to Addison through a phone number and email, gettingmoneyla@yahoo.com

Addison fled the Arlington area in May 2020.

Just a few weeks ago, detectives got a search warrant to obtain the Facebook content of “Koning Wat,” which was linked to Addison.

On May 20, 2021, Addison was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, Tennessee. Detectives interviewed Addison, who confirmed that the Facebook account “Koning Wat” was his, but he denied knowing the 14-year-old Killeen girl even though his Facebook account had a complete conversation related to him pimping the girl in Arlington. He also denied having an email address of gettingmoneyla@yahoo.com, according to a search warrant.

Addison was charged with trafficking in late May , according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $50,000.

Addison’s criminal history showed arrests on charges of robbery, assault with bodily injury, drug possession, receiving stolen property and prostitution, according to warrants.