Arlington predator who produced child porn in his home sentenced to 50 years in prison

An Arlington man who produced multiple child pornography images and videos in his home using his cell phone has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison.

Terry Ray Carter, 34, was sentenced Friday on the federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and transportation of child pornography.

Carter had pleaded guilty in September to the charges.

The investigation began in June when FBI agents in Kansas City, Kansas, served a search warrant on a man who allegedly involved in a child pornography crimes.

“This sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to victimize children,” said Prerak Shah, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, in a news release. “The Department of Justice will use every tool available to remove predators from the street or internet, and put them behind bars.”

The Kansas identified a man he had been chatting with on social media who was believed to be engaged in the production of child pornography. That man was later identified as Terry Ray Carter of Arlington, the release said.

Based on the tip. federal authorities in North Texas began an investigation on Carter and established an undercover social media profile, according to federal court documents.

Using the screen name “alucard83”, Carter exchanged messages with the undercover officer, acknowledging that he had committed sexual acts with a minor and sent the undercover officer images and videos.

A federal search warrant was executed in July at Carter’s Arlington home. During an interview with agents, Carter confirmed that he had sent and received child pornography through social media. He also confessed to producing the child porn at his Arlington home.

“The FBI will continue working with our partners to apprehend and hold child predators accountable for their actions,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno in the news release. “We ask the public to alert us and local law enforcement if they suspect anyone is a victim of child exploitation.”