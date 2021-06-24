Police arrest Irving man suspected of Dallas County child sex assaults dating to 1986

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with multiple continuous sexual abuse of a child cases in Dallas County dating to 1986, Irving police said on Wednesday.

In the most recent case, the suspect was living in Irving, where the crimes occurred.

Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, is also known as “Wolf” and Jimmy Robert “Bobby” Kelly III. Police arrested him on suspicion of multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and continuous trafficking of persons, Irving police said.

Von Blackwolf was being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police alleged that there was evidence that Von Blackwolf sexually assaulted other children detectives have not identified. A victim should contact Detective King at 972-721-2548 or kking@cityofirving.org.