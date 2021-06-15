Man recklessly fires handgun, kills neighbor in Grand Prairie apartment, police say

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in his Grand Prairie apartment when a neighbor fired a gun from an adjoining apartment, Grand Prairie police said.

The bullet traveled through a wall, striking and killing 28-year-old Avigaile Ortega.

Ortega was identified by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died from a gunshot wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Grand Prairie police said the gunman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Authorities identified the suspect as Marque Wilford, 29, of Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie police responded to a shooting call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Dalworth Street.

Police found Ortega’s body in an apartment bedroom.

Detectives determined that Wilford had recklessly discharged a handgun in his apartment.