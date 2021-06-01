Person of interest in Fort Worth killing visits motels near East Lancaster, police say

Police on Tuesday released video of a person who they said was connected to a killing in May and who visits motels along East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Jose Favela, 52, was found shot to death on May 17 inside a motel room, police said. He was slain at Great Western, at 1815 East Lancaster Ave., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in the room about 3 a.m.

Fort Worth police do not know the person of interest’s name, and they have not announced an arrest.

Police were dispatched to the motel on a shots fired call. Favela lived in Grand Prairie, the medical examiner’s office said.

Someone with information on the killing should call 817-392-4341, police said.