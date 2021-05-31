Crime

Three injured in shooting in south Fort Worth, police say

Three people were injured in a shooting Monday in south Fort Worth, according to police.

About 9 a.m., police were dispatched on reports of a shooting at a home in the 3900 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.

Three people were injured by gunfire, said Officer Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department. Two of the people appeared to be victims of the shooting and the third appeared to be the shooter.

None of the people appeared to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The police department’s gun violence detectives were investigating the shooting.

