One person was taken into custody Monday after a shots-fired call at NorthPark Center mall in Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the mall about 1:30 p.m. on Memorial Day. The mall was evacuated.

No shooting victims were found, police tweeted at 2 p.m.

More footage from North Park Mall, reports of shot being fired not along ago. pic.twitter.com/78RaWDjOcC — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 31, 2021

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.