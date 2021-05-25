Four people killed in Springtown collision, authorities say; cause under investigation

Four people died on Tuesday when two vehicles collided in Springtown, authorities said.

The vehicles collided about 12:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Farm to Market 51 North, Springtown police said.

Three of the four occupants of the vehicles were declared dead at the scene. A fourth occupant was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Azle Hospital, where he or she were pronounced dead. Authorities did not release their names or ages.

FM 51 North was closed, and traffic was detoured on Thomas Road and County Road 3699.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.