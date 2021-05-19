Watch as 4 robbers tie up employees, steal drugs and cash from Fort Worth pharmacy

Fort Worth police have asked for help to identify and catch four robbers who tied up employees and stole an undisclosed amount of money and drugs from a pharmacy near Ridgmar Mall.

Detectives released a surveillance video that captured the robbers as they rushed into Ridgmar Pharmacy, 2524 Mall Circle, on May 4.

The video was released in hopes that someone would recognize one of the robbers and contact authorities.

The holdup was reported about 6 p.m. on May 4 at the pharmacy.

The video shows the three employees working when one suspect jumps over a counter and another enters through an employee door.

One suspect points a gun at employees, while the other suspects round up the employees and tie them up.

After a few seconds, the robbers open drawers and grab items in the pharmacy.

The video also showed one suspect leading a tied-up employee to a counter and forcing the employee to sit down.

Detectives called the robbers “dangerous individuals.”

Anyone with information about the robbery should call police at 817-392-4378.