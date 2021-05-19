Motorcycle operator dies in Arlington interstate crash; police eye speed as a factor

A 29-year-old man died late Monday when the motorcycle that he was steering slammed into an interstate guardrail in Arlington, police said.

Edy Teding was riding in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 when he lost control about 11:30 p.m. and struck the guardrail near the North Collins Street exit ramp, Arlington police said. The impact caused Teding to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Police suggested that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teding died of blunt force injures, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in Lawton, Oklahoma.