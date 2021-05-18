Denton County man charged in Capitol intrusion; suspect seen in video images, FBI says

A Denton County man’s cellphone records and images taken from video that was recorded inside of the U.S. Capitol building during the January riot there prove that he was unlawfully present for the demonstration, law enforcement authorities said.

Kerry Persick, 42, was arrested on Monday. He lives in Roanoke, according to public records.

Persick was charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with four crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Persick’s cellphone on Jan. 6 used a cell site tower that provided service to an area that included the interior of the Capitol building, according to records the FBI obtained through a search warrant it served on AT&T.

The riot occurred during a joint session of Congress that was convened to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election. Some people in the crowd forced their way into the Capitol by breaking windows.

A person whose relationship to Persick is not described in an affidavit supporting a criminal complaint submitted online on the day of the demonstration a tip about Persick to the FBI. The person sent an image that the FBI said showed Persick wearing sunglasses and a red baseball cap with a Make America Great Again logo. The image appears to show him outdoors in a crowd.

In March, FBI special agents interviewed the person, who indicated that he or she has known Persick for about 20 years. An agent showed the person images taken from video inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The person identified Persick in the images, according to the affidavit.

In U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton ordered that Persick be released and that he appear via Zoom during a District of Columbia hearing.