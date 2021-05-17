Man fatally shot in south Fort Worth; homicide detectives investigating

A man was fatally shot in south Fort Worth Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of East Robert Street, near Cobb Park and Morningside, at about 6 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect or suspects had not been located as of Monday night. Police are not sure happened to lead up to the shooting and homicide detectives are investigating.