Crime
Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? The data is on this map.
In the first week in May, 922 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map that was created with police department data.
The five crimes recorded most often were theft (143), assault (123), criminal mischief (94) and vehicle burglary and penal code violations (both 70), according to the data for May 2 to May 8.
The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.
The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.
