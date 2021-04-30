Need to know if a crime occurred in your Fort Worth neighborhood? This map will show you

Criminals must have taken a spring break because reported crimes in Fort Worth deceased last week, according to a Star-Telegram map created with police department data that the city released.

It was the second consecutive week that reported crimes declined in Fort Worth.

Last week, there were 796 crimes recorded from April 18-24. That’s compared to 827 in the second full week of April. There were 848 from April 4 to April 10.

Thefts remained the most common crime in Fort Worth. There were 128 thefts last week in the city.

The top four other crimes recorded most often were assault with 95, criminal mischief 80, penal code violations 73, and burglary of vehicles 61.

The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.

