Vandals, thieves got busy. Was your Fort Worth neighborhood hit? This map will show you

Vandals and thieves picked up the pace last week in Fort Worth as they committed the most common crimes reported in Fort Worth last week, according to statistics from the city.

Overall, there were 848 crimes reported from April 4 to April 10.

Theft was the most recurring crime with 108 reported cases last week, according to the data, which the Star-Telegram compiled into a map.

Criminal mischief cases came in second with 103 cases.

There were 84 assaults, 77 burglaries of vehicles and 58 penal code violations in the top crimes reported in Fort Worth.

The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across a map of Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of April 4th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.