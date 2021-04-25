Man injured during shooting Sunday in southeast Fort Worth, police say

A man was injured during a shooting in Fort Worth Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Miller Avenue in southeast Fort Worth. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police referred to as not life-threatening. The shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight that happened Saturday between the suspect and the man.

Police are investigating details of the shooting. The suspect had not been arrested as of 8:30 p.m.