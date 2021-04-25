Crime

Fort Worth police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Fort Worth police were searching for Natalee Cramer, a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday night.
Fort Worth police were searching for Natalee Cramer, a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday night. Fort Worth Police Department Twitter

Fort Worth police were searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Sunday who was last seen Thursday.

Natalee Cramer was last seen at her home on Rio Pensaco Road in far north Fort Worth— near Haslet — around 11 p.m Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

Police said Cramer is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Natalee’s whereabouts can call the Fort Worth police department at 817-392-4222.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service