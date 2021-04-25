Fort Worth police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Fort Worth police were searching for Natalee Cramer, a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday night. Twitter

Fort Worth police were searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Sunday who was last seen Thursday.

Natalee Cramer was last seen at her home on Rio Pensaco Road in far north Fort Worth— near Haslet — around 11 p.m Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

Police said Cramer is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Natalee’s whereabouts can call the Fort Worth police department at 817-392-4222.