Skepticism or hope? Fort Worth activists have mixed reactions after Chauvin verdict

Protesters demanded police reform last summer following the death of George Floyd. This protest in Arlington was one of many in Tarrant County. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Activists in Fort Worth had varying reactions after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death in May 2020.

Floyd’s name rang out in the streets of Fort Worth, and across the country, in protests over the summer. The group Enough is Enough Fort Worth! emerged from weeks of protests and demands for change. Kwame Osei Jr., one of the leaders of the activist group, said Chauvin’s guilty verdict does not change the racism embedded in the U.S.

“To be quite frank, I am still not excited because I feel like this won’t change anything in this country,” Osei said.

He mentioned a police officer in South Carolina who was found guilty for killing an unarmed Black man. “Nothing has changed since then,” he said.

Back-to-back racist incidents in Aledo prove that people are still not having honest conversations about race in America, Osei said. Last week, a group of students created a “slave trade” on social media and pretended to sell their Black peers. On Monday, flyers advertising a “Great Sale of Slaves” were found around the town, which has a .3% Black population.

“They didn’t want to hear the suggestions and concerns of the Black families in Aledo, they kind of just gloss over it and say words they think will appease the people,” he said. “And they’re not putting any action behind it.”

Tony Crawford, one of the leaders of Parker County Progressives, said his wife called him while he was at work to tell him about the verdict.

“I mean for us, this is the trial of the century,” he said. “And my initial reaction is — justice finally.”

Crawford said the conviction gives him “a glimmer” of hope that Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home, will be found guilty in Jefferson’s death.

“Can this be something that starts to turn the tide? Maybe,” he said. “I don’t want to get my hopes up because we’re often disappointed. But at the end of the day, you can only hope.”

Crawford hopes Chauvin’s verdict will be a signal to other police officers that they cannot kill unarmed Black people with impunity. Instead, there are consequences.

“I think this will have a ripple effect,” he said. “I think it can only be seen as this is new day.”

While the verdict will never bring Floyd back, he said, he hopes his family feels a kind of justice because of the conviction.

Osei said until people have honest conversations about current and past racism, Osei said, nothing will change. The police system, he said, is rooted in racism and cannot be reformed. Too few police officers who killed unarmed Black people have been found guilty for him to have faith in the justice system.

“It would have to be dismantled and destroyed and something new would have to be built,” he said.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.