Dallas police fatally shoot man armed with replica handgun, authorities say

Police say a person pulled a realistic replica handgun before officers shot him at least once Monday in north Dallas. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas police officers fatally shot a man Monday evening in north Dallas after he pulled a replica handgun, authorities said.

Police have not released the name of the man.

Police responded to a call about a carjacking in the Rolling Hills area in which a caller said the perpetrator was armed with a handgun around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived and confronted a man who pulled what appeared to be a handgun, police said. Officers were unable to stop the suspect at that point and he fled the area.

A new call came shortly after from a CVS in the area of LBJ Freeway, or Interstate 635, and Coit Road. The suspect fled the area, running across all lanes of Interstate 635 when officers responded, according to police. Officers pursued the individual, who police said pulled a realistic replica handgun.

Officers opened fire on the man and he was hit at least once before being transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police described the incident as a tragedy.

A similar, earlier call came from a nearby Fiesta Market, where a person was using what appeared to be a real handgun in a robbery, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet determined if the Fiesta Market incident was related to the same suspect. The person who robbed the Fiesta Market matched the description of the man who was shot, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.