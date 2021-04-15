Owner offering $1K reward for stolen dogs Bentley and Ila in Parker County theft

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Thursday to find two stolen dogs who were taken from a fenced yard in Millsap.

Ila, a female Corgi with four white feet, and Bentley, a red long-haired Dachshund with black ears, were stolen from the yard in the 1300 block of Brannon Bridge Circle on Saturday morning.

The owner has offered a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.

The owner told deputies that she let the dogs out for a break and they were gone when she returned to bring them back into the home.

Several animal control officers with the sheriff’s office conducted an extensive search of wooded areas near the home including trucks and all-terrain vehicles, but they failed to find the canines.

“When any animal goes missing, it pulls our hearts,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a Thursday news release. “But when you believe your animal has been stolen, it is a bit more painful.”

Authier said the theft is a state jail felony.

Anyone with information should call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845.