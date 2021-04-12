Car crashes into fence after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Fort Worth, police say

A car crashed into a fence Monday morning after a gunman opened fire on the vehicle, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported in the shooting.

After the shooting, a suspect fled the scene in another vehicle.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Luxury Inn, 2108 E. Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth police said two men were having a disagreement when shots were fired.

A Ford Taurus was hit by bullets and then crashed into a fence, according to a police call log.

Police did not release any other details.