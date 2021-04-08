Driver, 20, dies as car slams into a railroad bridge pillar in Arlington, police say

A 20-year-old woman died early Thursday in Arlington when the car she was driving crashed into a concrete railroad bridge pillar, police said.

The 2017 Nissan Sentra was headed north in the 100 block of South Watson Road, near the 100 block of South State Highway 360, when it left the road and hit the pillar about 3:30 a.m., Arlington police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the driver’s name Thursday.