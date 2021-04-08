Crime

Driver, 20, dies as car slams into a railroad bridge pillar in Arlington, police say

A 20-year-old woman died early Thursday in Arlington when the car she was driving crashed into a concrete railroad bridge pillar, police said.

The 2017 Nissan Sentra was headed north in the 100 block of South Watson Road, near the 100 block of South State Highway 360, when it left the road and hit the pillar about 3:30 a.m., Arlington police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the driver’s name Thursday.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service