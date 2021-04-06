6 arrested in raids at Azle homes; meth, stolen stimulus checks found, police say

Six people have been arrested after Parker County authorities raided two homes and seized methamphetamine, stolen checkbooks and government stimulus checks.

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office special crimes unit believe the suspects stole the checks from mailboxes at various addresses in Parker and Tarrant counties.

Authorities confiscated about 11 grams of methamphetamine in the two Azle homes, which were raided on April 1.

Members of the special crimes unit received a tip that two residents with felony warrants were living in a home in the 3100 block of North Cardinal Road in Azle.

The investigation led authorities to another home on the same street.

Five people who were found in the two homes are accused of drug possession, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the drugs, authorities found several business-issued checks, blank checkbooks and stimulus checks valued at several thousand dollars in the homes.

Those arrested on April 1 included:

▪ Randy Andrew Griffin, 36, of Azle, facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a prior warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient.

▪ Matthew Jerod Scott, 31, of Weatherford, facing charges of identification theft, possession of a controlled substance and a prior warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient.

▪ Brittany Leaan Beck, 26, of Azle, facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

▪ Jensen Mariah McCormick, 19, of Azle, facing charges of identification theft, possession of a controlled substance and a prior warrant for possession of a controlled substance bond insufficient.

▪ Madison Shea Aaron, 17, of Fort Worth, facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Another woman was arrested at the scene on an unrelated warrant.