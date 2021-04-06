Irving mother accused of killing her two young daughters called police to report it

An Irving mother was in custody Tuesday after she called police and reported that she had killed her two young daughters in their home.

After receiving the call Monday night, Irving police responded to the home in the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway and found the bodies of the two young girls.

Madison McDonald, who had gone to the Irving police station and used a telephone in the station’s lobby to call 911, was arrested Monday night, police said in a news release.

McDonald, 30, faces two counts of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, according to Irving police.

An Irving dispatcher received the call about 10 p.m. Monday from the police department lobby.

McDonald told the dispatcher that she had killed her two daughters. Police did not release any information on how they were killed or a motive.

Irving police identified the girls as 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

Anyone with information on the case should call Irving police at 972-273-1010 or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org