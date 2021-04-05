6 bodies found in Allen home in murder-suicide, according to news reports

The bodies of six people were found Monday in what Allen police believe was a murder-suicide involving members of a family, according to news reports.

The victims were found in an Allen home after Allen police responded to a welfare check at about 1 a.m. Monday, KDFW-TV reported Monday.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

Allen police went to the home on Pine Bluff Drive in Allen.

Allen detectives believe two brothers killed four other family members and then killed themselves, according to KDFW-TV.

The youngest victim was 19-years-old, according to KTVT-TV.

KTVT-TV also reported that police noted there was a social media post by one of the brothers saying he had made a pact with his brother to kill his family and then commit suicide.

Allen police had not released any other details.