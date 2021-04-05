Lake Dallas man identified as suspect in kidnapping of woman at gunpoint in Denton

A 28-year-old man accused in a weekend kidnapping in south Denton has been identified as Arique Bagby of Lake Dallas, according to Denton police on Monday.

He is also suspected of trying to kidnap three other women in Denton County in the past few days.

Bagby was in the Denton Jail Monday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The 28-year-old faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the Denton case.

On Saturday morning a woman reported that a man pulled up to her as she walked her dog in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court, showed her a gun and told her to get in the car. She got into the gray sedan, but was able to get out of the car a short distance later, Denton police said.

Denton police arrested Bagby Sunday afternoon in Denton after officers pulled him over in the area of Old Alton Road and Teasley Lane as he was driving a gray sedan. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The series of attempted kidnappings began Thursday in Corinth and continued on Sunday.

The first reported kidnapping attempt was in Corinth on Thursday evening, according to police. A man approached a woman sitting on her front porch in the 100 Block of Burl Street. He told the woman to be quiet and come with him. The woman ran away and went into the house, where she called police.

On Saturday morning at about 11:30 a.m., a woman was jogging in Corinth near Oakmont and Park Palisades when a gray sedan pulled up next to her. The driver showed her a gun and told her to get in the car, Corinth police said. The jogger ran away as the man yelled at her and waved the gun. She found a nearby house to ask for help.

On Sunday, a man tried to lure a woman into his car at about 12:35 p.m. on Lake Sharon between FM 2499 and Oakmont. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a medical mask, Corinth police said on Facebook. He did not show a gun.