11-year-old girl pulled into apartment by two men, then escaped, Fort Worth police say

An 11-year-old girl was attacked Tuesday night at an apartment complex and pulled into an apartment by two men, Fort Worth police said.

But the girl escaped from the men and ran back to her family.

The girl did not suffer any major injuries, Fort Worth police said.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating the case.

Police responded to a kidnapping call about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Pathway Drive at the Villas by the Park Apartments in south Fort Worth.

The mother of the girl told officers she had arrived home and could not find her daughter, according to a police call log.

The mother reported that as she was searching for her daughter, children in the complex told her that a white van had been driving around the apartments.

At some point, the 11-year-old girl appeared in a complex breezeway.

The girl told her mother that a man had grabbed her by her shirt and ripped it. The man took her to an apartment where he tried to touch her private areas, according to the police call log.

She managed to get out of the apartment and ran back into the complex, Fort Worth police said.

Police said two suspects were reportedly involved in pulling the girl into the apartment but they were not found in the complex when officers arrived. No detailed description of the suspects was released.