Doing cartwheels in her front yard, 12-year-old girl is shot in Fort Worth, police say

A 12-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in the leg as she did cartwheels in her front yard in south Fort Worth, police said.

Two vehicles passed the girl about 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Knox Street, and assailants opened fire upon each other, police said.

The girl was taken in serous condition to Cook Children’s Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not announce arrests.