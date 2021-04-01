Crime

Johnson County authorities arrest two 16-year-olds in fentanyl pill overdose deaths

Authorities in Johnson County have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl, according to KTVT-TV.

Police in Venus arrested the suspects after the separate deaths of the boys in March. The charges that the suspects face and other information in the cases was not released on Thursday.

Witnesses said the victims thought they were taking oxycodone pills, police said, according to the KTVT-TV report.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
