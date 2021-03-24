Man stabbed after leaving party in south Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A man leaving a party was stabbed in the chest early Wednesday in south Fort Worth, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Stanley Avenue.

A caller reported a cousin had been stabbed in the chest, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth police responded to the call and found the victim with a stab wound.

The man, who had been with his ex-girlfriend’s sister, had just left a party when he was stabbed, police said.

Police did not release any other details on the stabbing or a suspect.