Half of a human body, skull found in woods behind east Fort Worth used car dealership

Human remains were found on Wednesday afternoon in woods in east Fort Worth, police said.

A man called authorities about 3:15 p.m. and said that, through binoculars, he saw half a body and skull near a used auto dealership in the 500 block of Ben Avenue.

Homicide Unit detectives were investigating, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office office will attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.

Also Wednesday, a man was shot to death about 4:30 p.m. at the Ambassador Apartments in the 500 block of Tierney Road in east Fort Worth, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police did not release other information about the case Wednesday night.

Early Wednesday, a man was shot dead near a south Fort Worth middle school, police said.