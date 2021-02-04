Fort Worth police hoping to identify man who robbed ATM customer at gunpoint

A man is captured in an ATM photo pointing a gun at a woman depositing money at the Bank of America near TCU, at 3100 S. University Drive. Police say he demanded money. Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of approaching a woman using an ATM and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money.

The incident occurred almost two weeks ago, on Jan. 23, around 10:45 p.m. The woman was making a deposit at the walk-up ATM for the Bank of America near TCU, at 3100 S. University Drive, when the man walked up to her, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The man took various items, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

An ATM photo released by the department shows the man, who’s thin and in his late teens or early 20s, holding up a silver handgun next to the woman. His pointer finger appears to be on the trigger.

The man had gotten out of a small dark-colored car parked near the ATM, police said. That car, too, was captured in surveillance photos.

That car left the bank on East Berry Street with a man and a woman in the car, police said.

It was unclear if the man got away with any money. Police didn’t immediately respond to a question about this.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photo is asked to call police at 817-392-4383.