Man wearing Texas Rangers baseball cap robs Fort Worth bank, police say

A man wearing a Texas Rangers baseball cap robbed a bank Tuesday morning of an undisclosed amount of money, Fort Wort police said.

The man used a note to rob the Simmons Bank at 2200 W. 7th St.

After taking the money, the robber fled on foot and headed toward downtown Fort Worth.

A search continued Tuesday for the suspect.

The robbery occurred at the bank shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses described the robber as a white man, slim build and possibly homeless