Brother of murder suspect Yaser Said hated him for killing daughters, defense lawyer says

The brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said despised him and would never have helped him hide from the authorities for years, his lawyer said Monday.

According to his defense, Yassein Said didn’t know where Yaser Said was hiding, even when he was in the Justin home where he was arrested in August 2020. The house was owned by one of Yassein Said’s daughters.

The trial of Yassein Said began Monday in federal court in Fort Worth on charges of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Yaser Said is accused of shooting to death his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in his taxi in Irving on Jan. 1, 2008, and then leaving their bodies in the car.

Yaser Said was then on the run for 12 years before he was captured in the Justin home.

“He (Yassein Said) had such hatred for what he (Yaser Said) did to the girls,” said Bill Cox of Dallas, one of Yassein Said’s attorneys, in an opening statement in his trial. “The evidence will show that two FBI agents said it was an ‘honor killing’ and that’s when authorities started blaming the culture, the society and the religion, and they lost sight of the individual.”

But prosecutor Erin Martin told the federal jury of seven men and five women on Monday morning that Yassein Said took the lead among four brothers to hide Yaser Said.

“Yassein Said goes to that Justin home with grocery bags,” said Martin, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas. “He and Yaser Said’s son then take trash bags from that Justin home and leave them at a shopping center in Southlake.”

Those were the opening statements by prosecutor and defense attorney in the federal trial of Yassein Said.

Testimony is expected to last a few days.

Last month, Islam Said, 32, of Irving, the son of Yaser Said, pleaded guilty to to one count of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, one count of concealing a person from arrest and one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Islam Said is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30, when he faces a maximum of 30 years in a federal prison.

Those are the same federal charges against Yassein Said.

For years, federal authorities say, Yassein Said helped conceal his brother, who had been on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted” list, from capture.

During the investigation on Yassein Said, FBI agents used witness interviews, review of email accounts, vehicle rental records, travel records, social media accounts, wireless telephone records and surveillance.

After the 2008 killing, Patricia Owens, Yaser Said’s former wife, told FBI agents that Yassein Said made statements to her indicating he had little remorse for the victims, but indicated support, justification or approval for Yaser Said’s actions.

The killings of the Said sisters drew national attention when some family members said that the girls were victims of an “honor killing” because their father thought they had brought shame to the family.

Authorities have declined to comment on a motive.

Federal authorities believe Yassein Said harbored his brother from at least Aug. 1, 2017, until Aug. 26, 2020, when Yaser Said was arrested in Justin.

It was in 2017 when investigators got a break when a maintenance worker at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Bedford spotted Yaser Said in an apartment rented by Islam Said, federal agents said.

FBI agents had told apartment officials before that encounter that Islam Said was renting an apartment there and that he was the son of a wanted fugitive.

After the sighting, on Aug. 14, 2017, an FBI agent tried to interview Islam Said, wanting to ask him who was inside the Bedford apartment and get consent to search it. Islam Said refused to cooperate and called his attorney. Later, authorities discovered that Islam Said called someone and told them, “we have a big problem,” according to a federal criminal complaint.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the apartment and executed it on Aug. 15, 2017 , but they didn’t find anyone. Investigators collected a Pall Mall cigarette butt from a trash can, a pair of eyeglasses, and a toothbrush found in a luggage bag inside a closet.

A few days after the Bedford apartment was searched, Yassein Said and another man showed up at the leasing office, demanding to know who saw someone in Islam Said’s apartment, according to the complaint.

Months later, test results on DNA collected from the apartment indicated that Yaser Said had been there.

In August 2020, authorities discovered that two homes were in the name of Dalal Said, one of Yassein Said’s daughters. One home was in Justin and the other in Euless. Authorities already knew that the Euless residence was the primary home of Islam Said.

Federal authorities began physical surveillance at both homes.

FBI agents said they saw Islam Said and Yassein Said carry about five grocery bags into the Justin home.

On Aug. 26, 2020, authorities captured Yaser Said in the Justin home.

Yaser Said remained in the Dallas County Jail on Monday awaiting his trial on capital murder charges.