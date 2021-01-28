Fort Worth auto shop employee shoots at intruder armed with shotgun, police say

An auto shop employee in north Fort Worth went to investigate a noise early Thursday morning, taking a handgun with him, when he saw a man pointing a shotgun at him. The employee fired toward the intruder, police said.

It’s unclear if his shot struck the intruder. The employee of the National Service Systems LLC, located in the 2200 block of Brennan Avenue, wasn’t injured.

Police hadn’t announced any arrests or suspect information as of Thursday.

The employee called 911 around 4:20 a.m. stating he shot at a man trying to break in, according to a police call log. He told police the man, who was heavy set, ran away on foot.

The man left the location in a dark-colored truck, police said.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.