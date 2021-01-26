Woman in car dies in collision with school bus in north Fort Worth, authorities say

A woman died Tuesday when the car she was in collided with a school bus in north Fort Worth, police said.

The bus was returning to a Northwest Independent School District facility after its afternoon route, driving south on Farm to Market Road 156 near Northwest High School when the collision occurred about 4:45 p.m., a district spokeswoman said.

No children were inside the Reliant Transportation bus, and the driver was not injured, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released on Tuesday night released the name of the person who died. She and her father were trapped in the vehicle, police said, and he was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police did not describe the circumstances of the collision.