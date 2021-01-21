Murder suspect wanted in 2019 shooting death of woman captured in Fort Worth

A 32-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Thursday after his arrest in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a woman in a Fort Worth home, according to jail records and police.

Michael Branch was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday afternoon, and accused in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Symone Hines in December 2019.

Branch was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $250,000 on a murder charge. He also was being held on $6,000 bond on charges of theft and failure to identify.

Fort Worth police did not release any details on what led to the shooting or the relationship between Hines and Branch.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2019 in the 5300 block of Norma Street in east Fort Worth.

Officers arrived and found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman was later identified as Symone Hines of North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her obituary listed her as being from Arlington.

Hines died from gunshot wounds to her head, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Branch has a criminal history in Tarrant County.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail in June 2016 on an assault charge involving a family member or girlfriend, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The assault took place in February 2016.

Branch was out of jail just a few weeks before he assaulted and choked a woman in December 2016. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail in September 2017 for that crime, according to court records.