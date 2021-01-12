Fort Worth police searching for bank robber who passed threatening note to teller

Fort Worth police are searching for a man who silently robbed a bank Sunday afternoon, presenting a threatening note to the teller and leaving with money.

The man, wearing a checkered button-down shirt and a black face mask covering his mouth, went into the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger store in the 3500 block of Altamesa Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release. He gave the teller the note, which indicated he had a weapon and demanded money, police said. He left the bank on foot.

Police released close-up security images of the man’s face. The man, believed to be between 35 and 45, has a mole on his left temple and is about 6 feet tall, police said.

He was wearing a white wrist band on his right hand that police said appeared to represent admission into some type of event or a hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call police at 817-984-0322.