Were crimes reported near you in Fort Worth? Check this map to find out.

Fort Worth police responded to 635 criminal complaint calls from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to crime data from the city.

The most-reported crime was theft, with 83 thefts reported in that seven-day time period. Assaults were the second most-reported at 74. Fort Worth police also responded to 53 reported auto thefts and 54 reports of car burglaries. There were 70 reports of criminal mischief.

View the map to see where crimes were reported from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. Select a dot to see more information about the reported crime, and select filters to focus on different types of reported crimes. The report of a crime does not necessarily indicate that police have determined a crime was committed.

