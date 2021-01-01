19-year-old shot by Fort Worth homeowner during burglary of vehicle, police say

A homeowner opened fire and wounded a 19-year-old burglary suspect late Thursday in a Fort Worth neighborhood, according to jail records and police.

The homeowner shot the suspect after he had broken into a vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Jail records identified the suspect as Braxton Criddle, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at a local hospital and booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Friday.

Criddle faces a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Hunting Green Drive in Fort Worth.

The homeowner reported the teen had broken into a vehicle and he fired several times because he feared the suspect could have a weapon and to prevent the theft.

Police did not release any information on whether the suspect had a weapon.

The homeowner will not face any charges in the incident, according to Fort Worth police.