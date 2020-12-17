Police investigating vandalized North Texas home spray-painted with pro-Trump message

A Black family in Little Elm says their home and cars were vandalized in what they believe was a hate crime last week motivated by a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their yard. Jayla Gipson

A Little Elm family say they were the target of a hate crime last week because they displayed a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their yard.

Police are investigating the case in which the Black family’s two cars were set ablaze and their garage door vandalized with the spray-painted phrase “Trump 20.”

Jayla Gipson, 36, told NBC News that her son discovered the fire and vandalism after midnight Dec. 9.

“It’s definitely a hate crime,” Gipson told NBC. “”Trump 2020’ was sprayed on our garage, our ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign was spray-painted, and our cars were engulfed in flames.”

Little Elm police and firefighters responded to a 911 call. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

“My daughter’s bedroom is towards the front of the house, so this could have been really bad,” Gipson told WFAA-TV.

The family’s vehicles, including a 2020 Nissan Optima and 2020 Kia Forte, had significant damage, including the front bumpers burned off and the windshields shattered.

Gipson said she moved to Little Elm, in Denton County, in 2017 and had experienced no acts of hate until now. The family put a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their yard on Nov. 25.

“It’s horrible,” Gipson said. “Had that sign not been in my yard, I don’t think this would have ever been an incident for us.”

A GoFundMe.com fundraiser has been created to help the family repair the damages. The account had raised more than $11,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Thursday evening.

“Hello neighbors, I am so saddened about the racist activity that was done at my home last night,” Gipson says in a note on the GoFundMe site. “My cars were set on fire and my garage spray painted with Racist/political slur. If anyone can help me find out who would do this in such a peaceful area I would greatly appreciate it. God bless.”

Police have not yet determined a motive or determined if it was a hate crime.

“My life does matter, and regardless of how anyone feels or what their beliefs or opinion is — it’s something that I’m voicing to the universe,” Gipson said. “Black lives matter.”