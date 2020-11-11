Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Satanic vandal spray-painted Denton church with ’666’ message, police say

Denton police asked for help Wednesday to identify a man accused of spray-painting “666” and “I love Satan” on a Denton church on the morning of Nov. 1.

Denton investigators released photographs of the man in hope that someone would recognize him and call police.

The images are stills taken from surveillance camera video.

The vandal struck about 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Highland Baptist Church, 600 Thomas St. in Denton.

Anyone with information should call Denton police at 940-349-7930.

