Former Fort Worth police sergeant accused of embezzling thousands from benevolent fund

A former police sergeant is accused of embezzling money from the benevolent fund. The Wichita Eagle

A retired Fort Worth police sergeant has been indicted on a charge of embezzling money from the Fort Worth Benevolent Association while he was a treasurer of the group, according to court documents.

Michael Lynn Cagle is accused of embezzling between $30,000 and $150,000 from the fund starting in July 2015, according to the indictment on Nov. 19. He was released on $5,000 bond.

The association helps Fort Worth officers by providing death benefits to families of officers who died in the line of duty or were a victim of an accidental health while off duty. It also provides financial assistance to those who need help because of illnesses or other unexpected circumstances.

Cagle was last listed as a treasurer for the association during its October 2019 meeting.

According to the group’s 2020 financial report, it had an income of more than $203,000, paid out $115,000 in death benefits and its total assets were more than $1.5 million.

