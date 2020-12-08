Crime
One stabbed, another arrested in drive-through line fight at McDonald’s in Southlake
An Arlington man was arrested and another man was stabbed during a fight which authorities believe started from road rage in a McDonald’s drive-through line in Southlake, police said.
One of the men was stabbed in the incident with a sharp object, Southlake police said.
He and the suspect were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Southlake police later arrested 41-year-old Kevin Donnini, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Southlake police responded to a fight in progress call about 8:35 a.m. at 225 N. Kimbell Ave.
No other injuries were reported.
