One stabbed, another arrested in drive-through line fight at McDonald’s in Southlake

An Arlington man was arrested and another man was stabbed during a fight which authorities believe started from road rage in a McDonald’s drive-through line in Southlake, police said.

One of the men was stabbed in the incident with a sharp object, Southlake police said.

He and the suspect were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Southlake police later arrested 41-year-old Kevin Donnini, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Southlake police responded to a fight in progress call about 8:35 a.m. at 225 N. Kimbell Ave.

No other injuries were reported.