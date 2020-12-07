Woman jailed after her baby was found abandoned near tree in Coppell, police say

A 35-year-old woman remained in custody Monday, accused of leaving her newborn baby in a car seat by a tree last week in Coppell.

Two delivery drivers found the baby boy Thursday afternoon in what Coppell police said was a rescue because temperatures were in the mid-40s.

“Their actions likely resulted in the infant surviving this incident,” Coppell police posted on their Facebook page. “This is a great example of communities taking care of communities.”

The baby, who was in good health, was placed with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The infant has been placed in foster care, according to an official with TDFPS.

His mother, Nicole Ndumbi, was arrested Friday in Dallas, according to Coppell police.

Ndumbi was taken into custody about 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 9700 block of Forest Lane in Dallas. She was in the Dallas County Jail on Monday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The mother faces a charge of abandoning/endangering a child, a second-degree felony, Coppell police said on Facebook.

Police have not released any information on a motive.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of W. Sandy Lake Road in Coppell.

Officers were told that two delivery drivers had found an abandoned infant in a car seat.

When they arrived on the scene, Coppell police learned the drivers had stopped to conduct a safety check when they looked over and noticed the car seat with what looked like an infant near a tree.

The drivers investigated further and determined it was a baby.

The drivers then called Coppell police.