Assailant shot man standing on west Fort Worth corner, left in a vehicle, police say

A man was shot and critically injured on Friday when an assailant fired on him as the victim stood on a corner, authorities said.

The man was shot in the abdomen about 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Humbert Avenue, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The assailant left the shooting scene in a vehicle and had not been identified or arrested Friday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, the police spokesman said.

