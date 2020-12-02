Fake prescription drugs may have killed two teens in Weatherford, police say

Two November deaths of teens in Weatherford could be linked to counterfeit drugs, Weatherford police said.

Investigators believe the deaths might be connected to counterfeit Percocet or other fake prescription medications.

Earlier this week, Weatherford police warned parents on social media to monitor prescription medications in the wake of the deaths of a 19-year-old man in his Weatherford home and a 19-year-old woman found dead in a Weatherford parking lot.

The first death was reported on Nov. 18. At about 10:30 a.m. on that day, Weatherford police responded to call regarding a non-responsive man found in his home.

Medics arrived and pronounced the 19-year-old dead. He was identified as Ethan Hathaway, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

On Monday, police responded to call at the Walmart parking lot in reference to a possible deceased person in a vehicle.

A witness directed Weatherford police to a silver Jeep SUV and located the body of a 19-year-old woman. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead. She was identified as Alyssa Baltzell, 19, of Springtown, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Determinations on the cause of both deaths are pending, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Evidence was collected from both scenes and it has been sent off for analysis, Weatherford police said. Authorities did not say what evidence.

In social media messages, Weatherford police said the deaths could be linked to counterfeit Percocet. That drug is a combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen, according to the American Addiction Centers.

Authorities also alerted parents to make sure the prescription medications at home are from a legitimate pharmacy and prescribed to you by a physician.