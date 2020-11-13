Police arrest suspect in death of man shot during an attempted robbery in Fort Worth

A suspect in a Fort Worth killing that police allege occurred earlier this month during an attempted robbery was arrested Friday.

Travon Davis, 18, was booked on suspicion of capital murder, five counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of robbery, according to a police record.

Davis shot Joshua Leyva, 32, on Nov. 1 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Berry Street, police alleged. Leyva died on Nov. 6.

Police on Tuesday booked Darwin Green, who they allege was an accomplice in the killing, on suspicion of capital murder.