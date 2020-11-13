Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police arrest suspect in death of man shot during an attempted robbery in Fort Worth

A suspect in a Fort Worth killing that police allege occurred earlier this month during an attempted robbery was arrested Friday.

Travon Davis, 18, was booked on suspicion of capital murder, five counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of robbery, according to a police record.

Davis shot Joshua Leyva, 32, on Nov. 1 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Berry Street, police alleged. Leyva died on Nov. 6.

Police on Tuesday booked Darwin Green, who they allege was an accomplice in the killing, on suspicion of capital murder.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service